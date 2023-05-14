The cost of the cheapest apartments in the center of Moscow in new business class buildings was revealed “Izvestia” analysts at VSN Realty. They were put up for sale for 13 million rubles.

This is housing in a residential complex under construction near the Paveletskaya metro station. In the same area, but in a different complex, there are lots ranging from 25.8 to 85.1 “squares” worth from 16 to 45.5 million rubles.

In total, 43 such projects are located in the center of the capital. In premium complexes, the cost of apartments reaches 771 million rubles. At the same time, in the most attractive location, apartments with modern renovation can be rented out at the price of buying an apartment in the capital (about 13 million per month).

Earlier it was reported that Muscovites began to sell housing more often due to lack of money.