Since it was officially announced, Super Mario Bros. The Movie has attracted the attention of many fans and has been a constant topic of conversation who will lend his voice to the most iconic characters of Nintendo.

And while English-speaking fans debate whether Chris Pratt will play the world’s most famous plumber well, fans in Latin America continued to wonder and worry about whether influencers would be used for the voices in this film, as is customary in cases as sonic.

According to reports, the animated film produced by Illumination and Nintendo has revealed the list of actors who will be part of the cast of the version dubbed into Spanish. It has been confirmed that the voice actors who participated in the promotional trailers will also be part of the final cast of the project.

Raúl Anaya will play the role of Mario and Roberto Salguero will do the same with Luigi in the Spanish dubbed version of the film. Alejandra Pilar will lend her voice to Princess Peach, which is notable since the producers chose to only hire professional voice actors and not influencers or internet celebrities. This is certainly excellent news for many fans.

According to the information available, Katya Ojeda will be in charge of the translation and Grande Studios will be the studio responsible for the dubbing. It is interesting to note that Luis Mariano Díaz participated in the recording of the songs, which suggests that the film’s melodies were translated and dubbed into Spanish.

This is the complete list of the main cast of Super Mario Bros. The Movie in Latin Spanish:

Raúl Anaya – Mario

Roberto Salguero – Luigi

Alejandra Pilar – Princess Peach

Hector Estrada-Bowser

Miguel Angel Ruiz-Toad

Mark Pokora – Donkey Kong

German Fabregat – Cranky Kong

Roberto Carrillo-Kamek

Mauricio Pérez – The Penguin King

Rodrigo Luna – Yellow Toad

Victoria Cespedes – Flash

The movie of Super Mario Bros. It will be released in theaters on April 5.

Via: IGN