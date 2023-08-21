The Spanish National Team was proclaimed champion of the Women’s World Cup this Sundayafter defeating England 1-0, with a goal by Olga Carmona, captain of the team in the last games in the tournament.

Spain became the great dominator of women’s football, as it is the current champion of the absolute edition, the sub-20 and the sub-17 of the FIFA World Cup, after a fight between the players for better guarantees. And although that should be the biggest news, the controversies of the president of the Federation of said country, Luis Rubiales, have gained echo.

This, because in addition to the controversial kiss with the player Jenni Hermoso, HE revealed a video that reveals a vulgar gesture of the leader in full celebration.

The gesture that marred the celebration of the Women’s World Cup

In the midst of the effusiveness of the triumph, the joy of the players and other characters such as the queen consort of Spain, Letizia, and the infanta Sofía, echoed a vulgar gesture by Luis Rubiales.



In the recording of the moment, it is seen how the leader, highly criticized in his country, decides to deliberately touch his genitals after the jubilation over the success of the Spanish players.

The image shows him sharing in the box with the ‘luxury guests’ of the organization of the contest.

And although the video had not been released on Sunday, this Monday it has unleashed a wave of criticism in which most They ask for the resignation of Rubialeswho apologized for the kiss to Jenni Hermoso, but has not spoken about this vulgar gesture.

🚨 It’s NOT just the kiss without permission to Jenni Hermoso. This is the image of Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, touching his genitals in the box with the Queen, the Infanta and the president of FIFA, This image is demonstrative for the Spain Brand. pic.twitter.com/G75xScsKR1 – Perendinador (@Perendinador) August 21, 2023

The feat of the Spanish players

