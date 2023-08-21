In chapter 287 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, fans were surprised with the entry of Sasha Kapsunov as Dr. Cortez. Now, in a new episode of the América TV series, it seems that emotions will continue to rise, since ‘Patty’ has an important secret that she hopes to tell Joel. Will the menu girl be mom? This suspicion began since she has been seen with a mysterious girl.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 288 of ‘In the background there is room 10’

When does chapter 288 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premiere?

Hechapter 288 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’opens TODAY, Monday August 21, 2023. According to the advance, Félix will be threatened by Préstamos Santa Generosita, which would endanger his life and that of Zulimar. On the other hand, Joel begins to suspect that ‘Patty’ is hiding a secret from him.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×288 LIVE?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×288 can be seen through America TV. The most successful Peruvian series of the last 10 years on television screens is broadcast LIVE after the competition program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de Luna 3’.

What time can I see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’?

As it has been managing its schedule since its premiere in February 2023, ‘AFHS’ It can be seen from Monday to Friday from 8:40 p.m. On the other hand, we share the opening hours of the new chapter in other countries.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Sasha Kapsunov is Dr. Cortez in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: America TV

How can I SEE ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ FREE ONLINE?

If for some reason you can’t see‘At the back there is room 10’through the screens of América TV, you can do it FREE ONLINE through the official website of the television channel. Likewise, in America tvGOYou will see all the chapters you missed and the premiere of the episodes throughout the week.

