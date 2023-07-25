In addition to news about the DLCa new story trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, which confirms more returning characters and Kameo fighters. Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 19, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and pc through Steam and Epic Games Store.

The fighters of DLC will be Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker and Homelanderas announced by the Warner Bros. studio in a new trailer that we show you below:

Warners claims that the game will “present a Universe of Mortal Kombat reborn that has been created by the God of Fire Liu Kang, with reimagined versions of iconic characters like never seen before.

All pre-sales of Mortal Kombat 1 will grant players Shang Tsung as a playable character in the game, and players who pre-purchase to PS5 either Xbox Series X/S will receive access to a beta of Mortal Kombat 1 in August.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: PEACEMAKER! I just have something to tell you Warner: