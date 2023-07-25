The Women’s Soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 has started with great emotion, and The Colombian National Team is ready to face this sporting challenge.

Fifa has confirmed the dates and times of the matches that the Nelson Abadía team will play in this prestigious tournament.

Colombia, which is participating for the third time in a women’s World Cup, has been placed in group H along with Morocco, Germany and South Korea.

Expectations are high to see the performance of the players in this historic competition that will have the participation of 32 teams, marking a milestone in the development of women’s soccer worldwide.

The Women’s World Cup began on July 20.

This is the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and will feature a total of 64 matches in just one month. The highlight, on this occasion, is the fact that it will be played in nine cities and ten stadiums distributed in both host countries.

Host cities for this exciting event include Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Dunedin, Hamilton, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Wellington.

Dates and times of the Colombian National Team

The way of The Colombian National Team begins on July 24, when it will face the Republic of Korea in a match that will take place at the Allianz Stadium at 9 pm, Colombian local time.

Later, on July 30, the Colombians will have an important challenge against Germany in the same stadium, but at 4:30 am, Colombian time.

The third match of the team will be against Morocco on August 3. This duel will take place at HBF Park at 5 am Colombian time.

In this edition of the tournament, 32 teams will participate. Among them, Colombia and Argentina.

According to the official Fifa calendar, the round of 16 will be played between August 5 and 8, while the quarterfinals will take place between August 10 and 12.

The semifinals are scheduled for August 15 and 16. Finally, the grand final of the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup will be on August 20, an unmissable event for lovers of the king of sports.

Since 1991, under the organization of Fifa, the Women’s World Cup has established itself as a competition that every four years attracts more and more interest and passion from football fans. The United States has historically dominated this tournament, but the fight for the title has become increasingly challenging.

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

​*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from FIFA, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.