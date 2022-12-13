Guadalajara Jalisco.- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released a new trailer about the sequel to the 2019 film that fascinated fans of spider man and superheroes.

This new installment of sony, columbia pictures about the character of marvel comics It comes after the success of its predecessor.

Prior to the trailer that was published today, a series of frames from the film with some of the main characters had already been released.

In these, you can see miles morales Y Gwen Stacy looking from the heights the buildings of the city.

In addition, another image was posted through the film’s social networks showing Miles Morales with his parents in the background.

The images and trailer show what appears to be the growth of Miles Morales as spider-mansince he is the last of his companions to learn to manage his power and take a “leap of faith”.

“We’re supposed to be the good guys,” Gwen tells Miles in the middle of a preview of a spiderverse fight.

Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse it was awarded the Oscar Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019 and had multiple nominations at Golden Globes, BAFTAs and more.