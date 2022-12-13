Sony Pictures has just released the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Which will be a direct sequel to the 2018 animated film starring Miles Morales. Here we leave this progress that looks quite promising.

The advance mostly reminds us of some of the events we saw in the previous tape. But at the same time it seems to give us a small window into what this next chapter will play. Because Miles’s mom is talking to him about belonging somewhere.

Shortly after we begin to see that our protagonists travel to a space full of other Spider-Man quite different. However, it seems that he has something against Miles, as they start to chase and attack him. What will be the reason for this?

Notably, we see Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy return in their roles from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In addition to that we have the addition of version 2099, who appeared for a few moments in the post-credits scene of its predecessor.

What do we know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse?

This animated sequel to Spider-Man is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. Its plot is still being kept pretty secret, but it will apparently explore more of the eponymous Spider-Verse. Since some important characters that will appear have been revealed.

Source: Sony Pictures

The first of them is 2099, who will be quite important to the plot of this film. Joining him are Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman) as well as Spider-Punk. As for the villain, this will be The Spot, a being whose body is covered in interdimensional holes. Perhaps in time we will know exactly what Miles and company will be up against. What did you think of this trailer?

