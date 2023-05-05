Sounds like a joke, but we’re finally counting down to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally released, that means that Nintendo going to be throwing a lot of elements around marketing. For that reason, the Japanese Twitter account has revealed a look at the title that really leaves more questions than answers.

What was revealed was a capture related to what has been shown in the press footage that has had the opportunity to play it in advance, with a blue seal to which links is staring. And before this, the followers thought that it was going to explain how it is working, but it really is something far from reality.

This is what the text of the post said and also the image:

Sky Island discovery #2: Another mysterious structure that shows an equally mysterious pattern. What could it be?

With this, Nintendo It is making it clear that all the answers will become clear once the player experiences the video game on their own, either in the story part and also in the gameplay. To this is added that users should be careful on social networks, since there are already pirated versions in circulation that can spoil the experience.

Remember that youhe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the May 12, 2023.

Via: Perfectly Nintendo

editor’s note: With each image that comes out the excitement to play is much greater, now we are only one week away from experiencing the new journey through Hyrule. Now we can count the days with both hands.