In Misano, in addition to a Ten Voorde immediately on top, it was noted that the wind of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia has changed: contrary to what happened up until last year, as soon as the green light went off for the first round of free practice, almost every top riders took to the track, therefore at the same time as the contenders entered in the Michelin Cup.

It is the unequivocal signal that every minute and every second are precious in a line-up as competitive as this year’s. The feeling that a lot will be decided on the wire is increasingly confirmed. For the litmus test we have to wait for tomorrow morning’s qualifying, where another factor to check will be the traffic on the track, also because from this year the best two fastest laps will count, one for each race.

Meanwhile, the best on Friday is Larry Ten Voorde, capable of lapping faster than his rivals in 1’35″755, therefore a couple of tenths slower than the results set yesterday in the pre-race test. He was the most eagerly awaited and the Dutch two-time Supercup champion and the new EF Racing standard-bearer punctually clocked in by 175 thousandths of a second from Matteo Malucelli, who appeared on the ball again with the family team in view of the official rounds of his home race.

In turn, Malucelli overtook a perky Aldo Festante by a tenth, and with today’s third place his new experience within the Dinamic team has started well. The top-5 is completed in the same tenth as Festante by Diego Bertonelli (Bonaldi Motorsport) and Simone Iaquinta (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport), while sixth, also very close, is Giorgio Amati, Dinamic Motorsport’s landlord and standard bearer who tasted the track for the first time these days having not taken part in the test yesterday.

Lorenzo Ferrari’s debut in Raptor Engineering has been positive so far. The 20-year-old rider from Piacenza seems to be able to approach the limits with ease and ended the day with the seventh fastest time, 4 tenths behind Ten Voorde.

Another special observed from this start of the season follows, which among other things also “balances” the numbers: Riccardo Agostini, in fact, is eighth on his return after 8 years in the Carrera Cup and with the 911 GT3 Cup of Villorba Corse he has 6 tenths from the leader.

The same gap for Enrico Fulgenzi (who has Ten Voorde in the team), for the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini (Dinamic Motorsport), who completes the top-10, and for Benny Strignano with the other Villorba Corse car, while rookie Zakhar Slutskii set the 12th time at Target Competition and Alberto Cerqui, the fastest yesterday in the test, finished only 13th today with BeDriver.

Naturally, it will also be necessary to evaluate what kind of work and strategy the various teams carried out during these first free practice sessions, also conditioned by countless track limit calls, which among other things led to 7 drivers being penalized with 10 minutes of pit stop. Among these Jorge Lorenzo (author of the 20th time 1″1 from the leader with the 911 GT3 Cup of the Q8 Hi Perform team).

In the Michelin Cup, Alberto De Amicis’ best lap came as no surprise. The Ebimotors driver lapped in 1’36″687, 16th overall and precisely at the top of the category ahead of his teammate Paolo Gnemmi and the AB Racing standard bearer Francesco Maria Fenici, on the same times, one second behind the driver from Guidonia.

Here too the conditions in which the protagonists lapped on the track will have to be evaluated, with the top-5 completed by the not far away Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver). A mention for the progress shown therefore goes to both the sixth and seventh in the category, among other things separated by just one thousandth: Carlo Scanzi, born in Brescia in 1989, is back at the wheel with the team of father Giacomo (Ghinzani Arco ) after his experiences in the Targa Tricolore Porsche, while Max Montagnese (Team Malucelli) is becoming increasingly familiar with braking without ABS.

Tomorrow (Saturday) is the key day of the weekend at Misano, which will host qualifying starting at 10.20 (this year decisive for the starting grid of both races) and then race 1 in the afternoon, starting at 16.40 and live on TV on Sky Sports Arena (Sky 204) and HD live streaming on www.carreracupitalia.it.

