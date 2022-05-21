Dhe former national soccer coach Joachim Löw could return to the coaching bench in the foreseeable future. “There are a few inquiries, one or the other offer, which I’ll be dealing with in the next few weeks. No decision has been made yet,” said the 62-year-old on Saturday on the sidelines of the DFB Cup final in Berlin on Sky.

The world champion coach is flirting with a job as a club coach. “I would love to coach a club again. That would be fun for me,” said Löw. He sees a commitment as a selection coach as problematic: “Once you’ve been the coach of Germany, it’s of course difficult to find something else that’s adequate as a national coach,” said Löw. From 2006 to 2021 he was national coach, before that he was assistant coach of the German national team for two years under Jürgen Klinsmann.

Former national player Bastian Schweinsteiger, who became world champion with Löw in Brazil in 2014, said on ARD: “I don’t know if he’s interested in the Bundesliga, but he could certainly help one or the other club from the Bundesliga.” Bundesliga, several clubs are currently looking for a new coach.