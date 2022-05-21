They will still be Verstappen And Leclerc to share the front row of the Spanish Grand Prix, one of the most anticipated events of the season due to its importance in terms of performance evaluation overall of the cars. The two rivals for the 2022 title battle each other even in the very difficult Montmelò qualifying and once again Leclerc wins, at the fourth pole out of six races. F1-75 number 16 brings a series of important qualities, which are the basis of a car that has title aspirations. We have seen the engineers from Maranello work a lot on the trim and the impression from the data collected and viewed live is that there has been work too specific to the qualification. After the disastrous race pace simulation seen in the second free practice sessions, the redhead showed up with a very different set-up in the third free practice session in the morning. The perception from the data was of a car with an attitude shifted to rearwith a series of tricks of both guide that of trim but they didn’t sacrifice too much the left front in long runs. The gait simulation performed on soft rubber was very goodbut in qualifying the set-up of Leclerc’s car still seemed more balanced than seen in the previous session. We know that some set-up variations between qualifying and the race (including the incidence of the front wing) are possible and therefore it cannot be ruled out that a slightly more shifted set-up to the front was approved for qualifying. In any case balance aerodynamic shown by Leclerc’s Ferrari data is something truly admirable.



Comparing the pole-man’s lap with Verstappen’s we see how the straight gap anyway reduced compared to previous races. On the main straight you can see how the shape of the acceleration curve Ferrari is much higher than the free thirds, unlike RedBull which has a similar trend. From Ferrari they were then put on the track several horses, which is also noticeable in all the other acceleration phases. Another thing that can be seen in the extensions is that in the other stretch with DRS openthe one that leads to turn 10, the performance of the cars yes they are completely equivalenta sign that the aerodynamic package is also aimed at increasing efficiency at high speeds works well on the red. The other one very good news for Ferrari it is the ability to develop performance in all sections critical for aerodynamics, which in Barcelona are Turn 4, Turn 5, Turn 10 and Turn 12, all points where Leclerc has lengthened compared to Verstappen. The Dutchman, on the other hand, recovers when the curves are made very narrow and it becomes necessary to attack mostly in curbs, as in the rapid change of turns 7 and 8 and in the last corners of the track, where the reigning World Champion prevails. It therefore appears that RedBull you still bring on the track a suspension structure one step slightly softer compared to the competition as well as a front suspension which evidently works particularly well on the RB18. Ferrari also seemed slightly softer on the suspension than what we saw on Friday, with always minimal porpoising compared to what we saw in the first races, but slightly more pronounced. The snap back which can be seen in the accelerator line in the course of curve 3 was precisely due to a moment of rebound of the car. There mechanics continues to be a fundamental aspect for the performance of these cars aerodynamically based.

Ferrari therefore finds pole position thanks to the large load levelat the engine power and to a Leclerc which it literally does anyway a magic in the last available attempt. The Monegasque in fact puts some of him in the detached and throughout the central sector, driving perfectly and exploiting a higher level of grip for his car, which can be seen well from how the gap with Verstappen grows almost linearly in that stretch of track. The two title contenders have such an advantage over their teammates that it becomes difficult to make overall assessments on the car’s performance. A phrase said by Sainz on the radio known the ranking and the time of Leclerc, however, is to be noted. The Spaniard in fact spoke of the need to bring the same aerodynamic balance to your caras of big help. It is not known whether it referred to something done specifically for the qualification (as we assumed at the opening) or in general to a not perfect set-up of his car like that of Leclerc, the fact is that the gap in chronometric terms from the Monegasque this time was importanton a par with that of Perez remedied by Verstappen. In the end, in all of this he took advantage of it a great deal George Russell, who places his Mercedes in the second row. Brackley’s team still seems to be third force, but closer than the whole first part of the season, with a gap almost halved. The W13 suddenly goes very strong straighta sign that Wolff’s team cannot yet fully load the aerodynamics, but, having limited porpoising, it can finally take advantage of some aerodynamic efficiency given by its peculiar design.

The race will be extremely complicated. The strategies they will be the master, with the tire management absolute protagonist of the whole Grand Prix. The two stops will therefore be very likely and the spontaneous questions on the eve are many: it will be necessary to understand if the step shown by Ferrari in key rubber management will it be enough to keep the Red Bulls behind or if Verstappen will be the one to assert that phenomenal race pace shown on Friday. At the same time we will be able to understand if Mercedes will confirm the possibility of returning to the fight as a protagonist. Many themes for a race that promises to be tense and demanding for the drivers and teams. We’ll see who wins, because usually in Barcelona he wins the best.