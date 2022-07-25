Return to Monkey Island returns to show itself in what is now a sort of fixed appointment on Monday, through a video with another 40 seconds of gameplay which, in this case, show a phase of the adventure with a sort of Guybrush trial.

Ron Gilbert, the game’s author, posted the video via Twitter in what he calls “MonkeyIslandMonday”, hinting that it is a weekly appointment. In fact, just last Monday it was Dave Grossman, co-author of the game, who showed 10 seconds of gameplay, as part of a real weekly game discovery initiative, or something like that.

In any case, this allows us to see a few more fragments of Return to Monkey Island, so we are happy to welcome this idea, whether it is a stable initiative or not. The movie shows Guybrush walking into a building hit by an ice storm and finding himself in the dock during a strange trial.

The protagonist is questioned by a gruff and authoritarian judge, evidently obsessed with the need to maintain order in the courtroom, to answer for some accusation. At this stage, the game is based on the dialoguesshowing the classic system of multiple choice of answers to direct the discussion in various directions.