A wiring problem forced Porsche to order a maxi call globally of Taycan. Over 40,000 examples of the German electric car, 40,421 to be precise, ended up in the crosshairs of the competent authorities for safety reasons: it seems that both the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat’s wiring harness damaged when the seat itself is adjusted longitudinally. As a result, the airbags as well as the belt tensioners could be deactivated.

We are talking about a problem already known by Porsche, given that, as reported by various German media, US customers of Taycan they had already received a corresponding notification at the end of June. At the time, however, the Stuttgart car manufacturer had not been able to intervene, since the necessary components for the final repair they were not yet available: These were rumored to be mounting screws required for removing and reinstalling the front seats. A shortcoming that has now been filled: Porsche will order all owners of the Taycans in question to go to an authorized workshop, where the specialized work team will take care of putting their hands on the electric by carrying out all necessary repairs. The Stuttgart brand has not yet specified how many of the recalled Taycans are in circulation in their motherland, Germany.