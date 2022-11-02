Devolver Digital announced that Return to Monkey Island will also be released for PlayStation 5November 8.

It has recently been confirmed that the title will be available with Game Pass for Xbox Series X / S and PC on the same date.

Next week’s launch on the new consoles follows the game’s release for PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch on September 19, followed by a Linux release in October.

Announced in April, Return to Monkey Island is the sequel to the acclaimed adventure game series led by the original writer and director Ron Gilbert.

I study Terrible Toybox by Gilbert developed the game in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games.

Dave Grossmanco-writer and programmer of the original Monkey Island games, is back for the new title, along with composers Michael Land, Peter McConnell and Clint Bajakian, and Dominic Armato as the voice of Guybrush.

Although Return to Monkey Island is technically the sixth game in the Monkey Island series, it is only the third to be directed by Gilbert and Grossman, and was therefore presented as a sequel to Monkey Island 2.

The game was well received by critics, achieving a Metacritic score of 86 and 85 on PC and Switch, respectively.

A month after its release, publisher Devolver said Return to Monkey Island was the fastest-selling game in the series.

