For the first time since 1993, the Mexican National Team is not one of the teams invited to a Copa América, for the 2019 edition it will be Japan and Qatar. pic.twitter.com/jy25vLsK13 – Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) May 4, 2018

The first reason why the tricolor stopped participating in America Cup It was due to calendar problems, since the South American competitions collided with those of CONCACAF, an area to which it belongs Mexicothat is, the CONCACAF Champions League and the gold Cup. Thanks to this, when the Aztec team received the invitation to go to the CONMEBOL tournament, they had to send an alternative team without all their stars, since CONCACAF forced the Tricolor to appear with his A team, a reason that only caused a break with CONMEBOL, since the alternative Mexican teams that attended in 2011 and 2015 did not give the width in the South American contest, taking offense and indignation.

Hugo Sánchez, Ramón Ramírez and Jorge Campos, players of the Mexican team that got the runner-up in Copa América 🇪🇨 1993.

📸 Ball Magazine. pic.twitter.com/p6Rh3YiPU9 – Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) February 3, 2022