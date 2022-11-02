The Mexican team got used to being a cheerleader for the America Cupsince he gave good performances since he appeared, counting ten participations, reaching two finals, one loss to Argentina in 1993 and another against Colombia in 2001.
Nevertheless, Mexico ceased to have a presence in the oldest international tournament in the world since 2019, therefore missing 2021. Because of this, the Mexican clubs in fact also stopped attending the Libertadores CupCONMEBOL championship that also had Aztec squads as protagonists, especially those three that reached the grand final as Blue Cross, Chivas Y tigers.
The first reason why the tricolor stopped participating in America Cup It was due to calendar problems, since the South American competitions collided with those of CONCACAF, an area to which it belongs Mexicothat is, the CONCACAF Champions League and the gold Cup. Thanks to this, when the Aztec team received the invitation to go to the CONMEBOL tournament, they had to send an alternative team without all their stars, since CONCACAF forced the Tricolor to appear with his A team, a reason that only caused a break with CONMEBOL, since the alternative Mexican teams that attended in 2011 and 2015 did not give the width in the South American contest, taking offense and indignation.
In addition to this, another thing that generated the separation of the aztec selection with the CONMEBOL was the nascent League of Nationswhere Mexico should once again give priority to your region of CONCACAFonce again tightening the schedule and making it impossible for him to accept an invitation to play the America Cup.
In any case, between the plans of the president of the Mexican Football Federation, louis yonis that Mexico go back so much to the America Cup like to the Libertadores Cup, something that all fans dream of happening. The director assured that he will need the intervention of the FIFA as a mediator between the interests of the CONCACAF and the CONMEBOLwith the idea that you can return to the international tournament before the 2026 World Cup.
