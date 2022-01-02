The year kicked off with a long-awaited special for potterheads. From January 1 it is available Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max, a one hour and 42 minute special that reveals secrets of the original cast during the filming of all eight films in the famous series.

The special that brought together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other members of the cast and the directors of the films could not avoid making a serious mistake by showing a photo that should not have been presented.

Official Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts poster. Photo: HBO Max

YOU CAN SEE: Return to Hogwarts: the characters we miss at the Harry Potter reunion

Harry Potter: return to Hogwarts – official synopsis

This retrospective special brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, other cast members, and the directors of all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise.

HBO Max mistake especially Harry Potter

Return to Hogwarts has been done chronologically, so in several scenes the actors are seen as children. At one point in the special, photos of the three stars are shown, so you can see the image of a small Emma Watson with Minnie Mouse ears. However, the girl in the photo is not the actress who gave life to Hermione.

Photograph of Emma Roberts being merged with Emma Watson in the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special. Photo: HBO Max

Fans of the saga were the first to realize the mistake. The little girl in the photo was the actress Emma roberts, who posted the photo to his official Instagram account on February 8, 2012.

Photograph of Emma Roberts who was mistaken for actress Emma Watson. Photo: Instagram capture

Upon noticing the error, several viewers looked to Roberts’ post, where they confirmed the streaming mistake, which caused laughter among fans.

The long-awaited reunion has undoubtedly fulfilled all the expectations of the fans, since the actors who died were also remembered.