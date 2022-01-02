NVIDIA will present his new video cards at the GPU Technology Conference 2022: the event, which this time will take place in attendance, will take place from 21 to 24 March and will be opened by a keynote from CEO Jensen Huang.

In a few days NVIDIA will hold an event at CES 2022 in which new GPUs such as the RTX 3090 Ti, spotted on a Chinese site recently, will probably be announced, but the March conference will probably have quite another relevance.

In fact, everything suggests that the company will use that stage to reveal theHopper architecture, the first to adopt a multi-chip module (MCM) design. However, we are talking about a technology intended for the server and AI market, therefore not for gaming PCs.

The next step in the consumer market will be architecture Ada Lovelace, which will also make its debut in 2022 with the RTX 40 series but later on.

Speaking of gaming, the RTX 3080 subscription on GeForce Now has been available for a couple of weeks, for a superior quality streaming experience.