The beginning of the year means, for most, renewing resolutions, incorporating new habits and, why not, changing look. Getting a haircut or changing your hair color is usually a good way to renew both goals and attitude. Regarding which shade to choose or which are among the most sophisticated hair trends in 2024, Fran Galán, the salon's stylist The Beauty Concept Hair (Madrid), “bet on naturalness and warmth when choosing a tone that changes the image and marks a successful start to the year.”

In addition, she tells us what some of the most sought-after color trends will be in this new year: bronde, back to browncopper or warm tones and chestnuts illuminated with frontals or money piece. We explain what each of them consists of:

BRONDE

It is a mix between blonde and brown tones, ideal for dark blonde-based hair, “because they will obtain a more natural result,” says stylist Fran Galán. Furthermore, he adds that it is “the best bet for those daring people who, without wanting to be so daring, seek to illuminate their hair without looking excessively bleached and blonde.”

Face mask Color Fresh Bronde by Wella

Wella Color Fresh Mask for Bronde Hair (hair color)

BACK TO BROWN

The ideal option if you are looking for a natural brown with subtle reflections in golden tones that imitate dark blonde hair that is slightly lightened by the summer effect. But, as Galán recommends, always using “cold bases that do not lead to rusty or orange tones from which we avoid. It is a great success and, in addition, it will give shine to the hair with a very healthy appearance.”

Pack brown hair dye

Savings pack of three dyes for hydrating hair color in brown tone (back to brown) from L'Oréal.

COPPER OR WARM TONALITIES

In 2024, copper and brown tones will return as protagonists when it comes to adding color to the hair. Browns illuminated with reflections in very natural copper tones that, as the stylist believes, “are all very radiant and, especially on light or freckled skin, achieve a very chic”.

L'Oréal Paris Copper Hair Dye

L'Oréal Paris hair dye, blonde/gold with a hint of copper.

Pack of ammonia-free dyes in an intense copper tone

Hair dye 8.77 Intense Copper from Schwarzkopf Palette Naturals. Permanent coloring without ammonia. Natural color results (Pack of 5).

ILLUMINATED CHESTNUT TREES WITH O FRONTS MONEY PIECE

“It's about preserving the maximum naturalness of our color for those who don't have even a minute to visit their salon, but want to give life to their hair,” is how Fran Galán describes this trend. It consists of combining honey or hazel tones with some worn tips, which provides luminosity to the skin of the face, making it ideal for winter.

Revlon bleaching powder

Revlon Magnet Blondes Bleaching Powder 9 levels 750 g, ideal for Money Piece Hair (hair color trend 2024).

Once the hair color trends for 2024 are known, all that remains is to choose which one we like the most and make an appointment at the hairdresser or, if you prefer, make the change. look from home, since it is enough to have the necessary materials for this and follow a few simple steps.

How to dye at home?: materials and steps to follow

1) Preparing the area and mixing the dye: Place a towel around your shoulders and protect the surface where the dye will be applied. Additionally, the dye needs to be prepared and mixed to apply it. To do this, you must use a mixing bowl and a brush or hair brush. It is also recommended to wear protective gloves and apply a small amount of dye to an area of ​​the scalp to avoid allergic reactions.

kit to dye your hair at home

Hair coloring tool set of 3: double-sided brush, comb and mixing bowl for dyes.

Pack saving nitrile gloves for dyeing

Black denitrile gloves, savings package of 100 units.

2) Protection with cream or Vaseline: It is recommended to apply a layer of Vaseline on the hairline, behind the ears and on the back of the neck, to prevent dye stains from remaining in these areas of the skin.

Vaseline without fragrance

Jar of Vaseline suitable for all skin types and for hair coloring (100 grams).

3) Hair division and dye application: Next and for the process of applying the dye to be more effective, you should divide the hair into sections using clips and apply the dye with the brush evenly. In addition, it is important to have aluminum foil if you are going to create highlights or highlights, such as the unique ones. money piece.

Pack hairdressing tweezers

Pack of hairdressing clips to divide hair into sections when dyeing (six units).

4) Wait, rinse and dry: Once the dye is applied, you should wait the time indicated in the instructions on the package and then wash your hair with warm water until it runs clear, using a conditioner for best results.

We spoke with Quique Sánchez, creative director of Espacio Q and Q-01, who helps us create an optimal dye at home: “50% of hair and color looking healthy, shiny and illuminated is establishing a routine. “adequate daily care”. For this, he recommends the shampoo + conditioner + mask formula. “Shampoo and conditioner are an indivisible couple, whenever we wash our hair we should use them. Then, once a week, we introduce the mask for 20 or 30 minutes. If later, when we go to dry or comb our hair, we add a few drops of serum, much better,” he concludes.

L'Oréal shampoo for colored hair

L'Oréal Vitamino Color Shampoo for dyed hair (300 ml)

Kerastase repairing mask for dyed hair

Filling Mask for Colored Hair (200 milliliters)

Olaplex repair serum for hair

OLAPLEX No. 7 Hair Link Repair Oil ideal for dyed hair (30 milliliters).

Pack L'Oréal hair moisturizing routine

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic – Chest 72h Hydration Shampoo and 72h Intensive Hydration Mask and Plumping Serum.

kit Revlon Professional UniqOne hair moisturizer

Moisturizing shampoo, strengthening mask and thermal protector spray 10 in 1 from Revlon, ideal for caring for and maintaining colored hair.

*All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of December 4, 2024.

*Our journalists rigorously and independently recommend products and services that you can purchase on the Internet. Every time you buy through some links added to the text, EL PAÍS may receive a commission. read here our commercial policy.