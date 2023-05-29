On March 29, 1988, South African anti-apartheid activist Dulcie September was shot dead in central Paris. In the 1970s, she had been imprisoned in her home country for her activism against the apartheid regime. Upon her release, she was allowed to leave South Africa on the condition that she never return. September was the representative of Nelson Mandela’s ANC party in France, yet she claimed she was being followed and watched.

In December 2022, a French court dismissed an application filed by September’s family. They had sued the French state for gross negligence in the hope of reopening the investigation into his unsolved murder.

September had campaigned strongly for Europe to impose strong sanctions on the South African regime and respect the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations. She Was she assassinated outside the ANC headquarters in Paris for investigating arms trafficking between France and South Africa? The activist had assured that this illegal traffic was coordinated at the South African embassy in Paris.

What did the French secret services know? Caroline Dumay, Stefan Carstens and Nadine Theron from France 24 review the case.