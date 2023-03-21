Fallujah is one of the cities that paid the highest price for the invasion of Iraq 20 years ago. It quickly became the stronghold of an anti-American Sunni guerrilla movement, fueled by the presence of former dictator Saddam Hussein. The instability experienced during these years of war had consequences far beyond the conflict, such as becoming fertile ground for jihadism.

On March 20, 2003, the President of the United States, George W. Bush, launched the ‘Operation Iraqi Freedom‘ to overthrow the regime of Saddam Hussein.

An invasion described as illegal by the United Nations, and which, as we know today, was based on a State lie: Hussein’s alleged possession of weapons of mass destruction.

The weapons have never been found since. This war, which was to last only a few months, finally dragged on until 2011, causing the death of hundreds of thousands of people, chaos and destruction.