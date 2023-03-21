Liverpool is having a very difficult and strange 2022/23 season considering their performance in recent years, especially the previous one where they competed for the four titles (Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League) playing all the games they could play in a season. Now, they are already planning what will be the 2023/24 campaign with the aim of carrying out a renovation in the squad focused on the midfield.
For months it was rumored about a very specific interest in signing Jude Bellingham, the great young star of Borussia Dortmund, but this seems to have fallen in recent days since it was rumored that Manchester City and Real Madrid are willing to put a lot money for the services of English and the Reds cannot compete with the wallets of these two clubs. For this reason, from the Anfield Road offices, they are thinking of a plan B and this has the name of Sergej Milinkovic-Savić
The Lazio midfielder is one of the best in his position in Serie A and for seasons his name has been at the center of rumors about a possible transfer but it has never materialized. Now, already established in the football elite and with a World Cup behind him, the Serb would be looking for a new challenge and this could take him to the Premier League. His transfer would be around €80 million in what would represent a very important financial effort for the Reds.
Without a doubt, this would be one of the most important signings of the next transfer period but it will also be very difficult for it to materialize due to the situation in which he finds himself in the Italian team since he is one of its top figures and references in the squad that is qualifying for the UEFA Champions League right now.
Will we see him in the Premier League?
