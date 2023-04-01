On Sportweek the companions of the stick tell the young Argentine: “It was bueno bueno”. Until once Mateo’s puppy ran away under the Boca Juniors scout’s umbrella…
At the end of the chat, with a touch of irony, Federico Moreschi brings out the proofs. “I scored more than Retegui. Read the names in this ranking I sent you.” And indeed it is so, 65 goals to 38 in favor of the fast-talking Argentinian boy with clear memories. “But it’s another sport…”. And he laughs it.
#Retegui #story #hockey #football #dog #future
Leave a Reply