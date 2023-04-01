By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The average price of S-10 diesel at service stations in Brazil fell 1.35% this week, compared to the previous week, a movement accompanied by regular gasoline and hydrous ethanol, according to data from the regulator ANP, this Friday. -fair.

S-10 diesel, with less sulfur content, registered an average of 5.86 reais per liter this week, compared to 5.94 reais per liter the previous week, the data showed.

The retreat comes after Petrobras, the country’s main refiner, last week cut the average price of its diesel sold to distributors by 4.48%.

The transfer of fuel price adjustments at refineries to final consumers, at service stations, is not immediate and depends on a series of issues, such as taxes, distribution and resale margins, inventories and the blend of biofuels.

The value of gasoline, in turn, retreated 0.54% this week to an average of 5.48 reais per liter, versus 5.51 reais in the previous week.

In the same comparison, hydrated ethanol, a direct competitor of gasoline at the pumps, fell 0.77% to 3.89 reais per liter, against 3.92 reais in the previous week.

(By Marta Nogueira)