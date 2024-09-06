Rete4, 4 Francesca Barra and Roberto Poletti with 4 di sera Weekend

Changes in sight for Rete 4coming off a very good summer in terms of TV ratings on the information programming front. The Mediaset channel has never stopped, always offering in-depth programs and the formula has received excellent feedback from the public. Now autumn begins with some new features. This week it started in access prime time 4pm with Paolo Del Debbio in management (Monday to Friday 8.30pm-9.20pm).

From Saturday 7 September 2024 instead of Stasera Italia (which therefore closes after six years) – as revealed by Davide Maggio’s website – the version arrives 4pm Weekend which will be conducted by the couple Francesca Barra and Roberto Poletti (protagonists of the program during the week during the summer).

The latter will also continue with Morning 4 together with Federica Panicucci.

Giuseppe Brindisi at Zona Bianca, Diary of a day is taken by Sabrina Scampini

AND Sabrina Scampini? She will follow the opposite path to Barra and Poletti will move from weekends to weekdays. For her “the conduction of Diary of the Dayafternoon program of Network 4 curated by Tg4. Starting from Monday 9th September, the journalist will take the place of Joseph Brindisiarrived less than a year ago but already busy with Zona Bianca on Sunday evening“, explains davidemaggio.it.