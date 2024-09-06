CSM, Councilor Natoli’s attack on “left-wing currents”. A “bomb” that risks exploding

The lay councilor of the CSM Rosanna Born attacks and risks a new case exploding in the judiciary of even larger dimensions than the issue related to Luca PalamaraThe theme is always that of the currents on which they depend nominations. But Natoli’s words now make everyone tremble: the government and even the Quirinale. One of the four lay councilors in the quota Brothers of Italy (three are women), Natoli in fact, has launched a very violent attack against the magistrates, especially – reports La Verità – those of the left currents (AreaDg and Md). The Sicilian criminal lawyer filed a motion for annulment in self-defense of the resolutions adopted in the plenum of 17 July 2024, that is, the day on which the parliament of judges chose as Catania prosecutor Francesco Curcioin a fight to the last vote.

“Natoli – according to what La Verità has learned – contests the progressive magistrates of having it subjected to psychological violence for his willingness to support a candidate unwelcome to progressive magistrates, to make targeted appointments to monitor inconvenient investigations, to open files without having the authority to do so and to disseminate its content in real time, to use disciplinary procedures in a discretionary manner, hitting the right-wingers and saving the left-wingersto promote candidates without the necessary qualifications, to liquidate enemies with summary executions in defiance of the typical guarantees of the rule of law”. The party now asks her to resign, she resists.