The AMLO's constitutional reform proposals Not only they pervert the dispute for powerbut youThey have a darker meaning for the democratic viability of Mexico.

Ikram Antaki (1948-2000) in his book “The People That Didn't Want to Grow” (1996) pointed out that one of the decivilizing features of mexican nation is the absence of a sense of law among its inhabitants, due to a rugged genesis marked by the violencefrom the pre-Hispanic world and the Conquest.

The transition to democracybegun at the end of the last century, sought to create hard mechanisms to institute a true rule of law that would allow the country to face with certainty the overwhelming changes of globalization.

The arrival of Morena to the government it was a huge setback in the conquests to implement that sense of the law. The López Obrador legislators proclaim atrocities in the Chambers that leave us cold when they maintain that the leader's reforms seek social justice above the law. If we approve them we would enter a dead end.

They underestimate that the cornerstone of modern and civilized societies is the rule of law. Social order and peace are not guaranteed by power, no matter how representative, authoritarian or beneficent it may be.

When law is placed below power, the door is opened to arbitrariness, violence, divisionism, populism, and the trivialization of knowledge about public affairs.

Precisely one of the features of political conversation today, – which has the President's morning conferences as a strong generator of the agenda – is the simplification of diagnoses and proposals. We are entangled in argumentative infantilism, abandoning a complex collective reflection that was gaining ground.

In times of crisis like the current one, simplistic versions of the problems tend to prevail, which are fed back with emotions linked to the fears that changes bring. True simplicity is gaining ground that causes alarm, such as justifying the dismantling of the electoral system built for decades, with the hollow slogan that the people rule and if they make a mistake they rule again, or that judges cannot be above the popular will.

The lack of the spirit of the law can bring us closer to totalitarianism.

Another obvious failure in Mexico, according to Antaki herself, is the absence of a critical spirit in the community.

It causes even greater concern that this weak sense of law and complex thinking prevails in the opposition parties, since from their own political position they practice discretion in their internal life and their motive is more power than strengthening a true system of law. . Fortunately, a core of academics, intellectuals and journalists have become a reference for protecting the scaffolding that supports the rule of law, but they are a minority.

In Sinaloa the trivialization of political discourse also predominates. For example, the enemies of Governor Rocha Moya – who are also enemies of the rule of law – starting from arbitrarily characterizing him as a “bad person”, make wild derivations about the state's political activities.

The national reality demands that we work to build agreements that allow us to resume the course of democracy. If we continue like this, there will be no winners.

