A 'provisional' RB20

What was revealed on Thursday evening will only be a provisional Red Bull RB20 that we will see in action in the winter tests in Bahrain and in the first three races scheduled in Sakhir, Jeddah and Australia. According to what was gathered by our editorial staff, on the occasion of the fourth race scheduled at Suzuka in Japan – an event which was brought forward starting from the 2024 calendar to be merged with the first 'tranche' of Asian races, improving the overall logistics of the season – Red Bull will bring a substantial package of updates which will complete what has already been started.

The header Autosport goes even further by stating what can actually already be assumed from the first renderings of the Red Bull RB20: Adrian Newey and his technicians have decided to try to follow the path that Mercedes wanted to follow since the beginning of the ground effect era, that of the so-called 'zeropods', that is, a car with very small bellies.

In this regard, it should not be forgotten what Newey himself had declared after a few months of the 2022 championship, which began under the banner of Ferrari, then recovered by Red Bull who literally took off at the turn of the summer break. When asked how it was possible that two cars as aesthetically different as Ferrari and Red Bull were separated by thousandths in terms of performance, Newey replied that then evidently neither of the two teams had the winning project in hand across the board. Furthermore, Newey was also concerned about the scope for development inherent in the three different projects of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes. The second 'admitted' that the philosophy of the F1-75 did not have sufficient room for improvement, while the third abandoned the project and took a step back. Red Bull, on the other hand, may have decided to try to make what didn't work for Mercedes work.