The Ministry of Education and Sports (SEyD) reported that today, Friday, July 19, the results of new admissions to Upper Secondary Education were published on the official portals of the educational subsystems that operate in the entity, as well as in the schools where the young people took the Diagnostic Evaluation.

According to the SEyD, at the state level, they had a total registration of 50,116 people, both virtually in the Educational Information System (SIE) and in person, to enter the first semester of the 2024-2025 cycle.

The municipalities with the largest number of candidates were: Juárez with 20,425, Chihuahua 12,527, Delicias with 2,538, Cuauhtémoc with 2,368, Parral with 2,035, and Nuevo Casas Grandes and Casas Grandes with 1,075.

This diagnostic assessment allowed the educational authority to know the knowledge of high school graduates, in addition to having a selective function in institutions whose demand exceeds the installed capacity of the school.

In accordance with the registration process, each of the subsystems will provide information on the dates and necessary documentation that the student must present.

The SEyD announced that they have spaces for all young people in various schools, where those who did not have access to any of the options chosen at the time of registration can go.