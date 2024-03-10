MotoGP Qatar, Acosta: “Better like this than a GP without doing anything”

by VALERIO BARRETTA

Acosta protagonist in Qatar

In a Qatar Grand Prix controlled by Francesco Bagnaia, it was Pedro who put on a show Acosta. Starting from eighth position, the rookie of KTM overtook the Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio, Enea Bastianini and the Marquez brothers one by one and even seemed to be able to attack Jorge Martin for the podium. From mid-race onwards, however, Acosta's rear tire failed and forced the Spaniard to drop back to ninth position. But for the class of 2004, that's fine.

Acosta's words

“I think it's better to do ten laps with riders who go super fastseeing their rhythm and how they behave, than doing 21 laps in tenth position without seeing a thing. It's better to push like crazy, then if in the end we can make it we'll make it, otherwise we'll do like today“, this is the Spanish a Sky Sports MotoGP.

“I have accumulated a lot of experience, though I had a rear tire management problem, a disaster happened, but it's normal. This is also positive, because we gain more experience and arrive with more information for Portimão“, he added. “The decline was not due to physical problems: it is true that there was more pressure on the left arm, but because there is a new device system“.

Finally, Acosta spoke about that overtaking to Marc Marquez which he will remember for a long time, and which unfortunately for him was the last positive moment before the decline of the rear tyre: “When I overtook Marquez I didn't have time to think about anything, I was just riding. It was like riding with Valentino Rossi at the Ranch, it's always special. It's true that you feel more pressure, but that's normal for being the first time“.