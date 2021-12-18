Restrictions Maran Timo Lappi does not want new restrictions on the restaurant industry – “When this sometimes ends, we will not have a workforce”

Timo Lappi, CEO of Mara, which represents tourism and restaurant services, says the concern in the industry is huge. If interest rate restrictions are tightened, more support measures will also have to be taken, he insists.

According to Lapland, for example, temporarily shelving a corona pass would hit the tourism and restaurant sector very badly right in the middle of the Christmas season.

“The concern is huge everywhere the message has come from.”

“The best Christmas season is going on in the tourist centers now. If it [koronapassin hyllyttäminen] in practice, it would mean that the drink would end at 5 pm and the restaurants would close at 6 pm, which means that the dinner restaurant business is practically completely gone and the night restaurant business is also gone, ”says Lappi.

He speculates that nightclub operations would move only to private premises, which would not prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Health and well-being Director General of the THL Markku Tervahauta said on Saturday to Yle and HS that the use of the corona passport may have to be suspended due to the worsening corona situation.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd), meanwhile, reported earlier in Saturday’s release In an interview with HSthat the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has on Friday proposed to the SOTE Ministerial Working Group that the government decide on a timetable for the introduction of the so-called emergency brake in the government’s negotiations next week. Kiuru suggested that restrictive measures need to be significantly increased.

“I have already received worried calls and messages from members on all channels today, that I don’t think so again,” says Lapland.

According to him, there are concerns among the membership of the organization about the financial impact and the workforce situation.

“If there were a situation where the corona passport could not get rid of the restrictions, it means that more and more people are leaving the industry. When this sometimes ends, we will have no labor. The labor shortage is already huge. ”

Lapland is also concerned about the event industry.

“The situation has been there throughout the crisis, except for a short time this autumn, in really weak areas, such as the congress and trade fair industry.”

Lapland demands that if restrictions are tightened, more support measures will also be needed for the sector.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle) stated recently, there is no more money for new rounds of corona support.

“There, the Parliament’s Constitutional Committee and the Economic and Social Affairs and Health Committees have stated several times that as long as the state restricts freedom of trade, these subsidies must be provided,” says Lapland.

“It is quite clear that if the government ends up with an emergency brake mechanism, then subsidies must come. Even in this situation, I should. ”

Government will discuss possible new corona measures next Tuesday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Saturdaythat it is possible to tighten up restrictive measures on the coronavirus without the introduction of a so-called emergency brake mechanism. He also said he considered this a priority.

