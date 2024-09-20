The singer Lady Gagawho during the first years of his career faced a rumor spread by the press and the public who claimed that he was actually a man, She confessed that she was never offended or confirmed that she was a woman because she did not feel like a victim of that lie.

Lady Gaga, who is known for her activism in support of the LGBT community, also stressed that when the media asked her about her gender, she thought of children who might be facing the same comments and the possible impact of her response on them.

“The reason I didn’t answer the question was because I didn’t feel like a victim of that lie. But I also thought about what a kid who’s being accused of the same thing would think when they see that a public figure like me is embarrassed by it,” the artist said in ‘What’s next? The future with Bill Gates’, a program broadcast on Netflix and hosted by the co-founder of Microsoft.

The actress also Lady Gaga He tells how, at the beginning of his career (when he was barely 20 years old) journalists They almost always asked him if he was really a man.

In an interview with ABC News in 2009, Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) said she didn’t care about the rumor, saying she was very androgynous in a way and loved “androgyny.”

Asked if she had a penis in another interview in 2011, Lady Gaga replied: “Maybe I do. Would that be so terrible? “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis?”

In conversation with Bill Gates, Lady Gaga He refers to his eccentric performances and mentions that, despite what the public thinks, his performances are the most real thing he has as an artist, more real “than all the rumors that are told about me to generate more ‘clicks’.”

In this sense, she says that she has become accustomed to the “misinformation” that is spread about her on a daily basis: “I’m used to having lies published about me. I’m an artist, I find it funny,” he added.