Michael Schumacher he had won everything there was to win aboard the space Ferrari of the early 2000s. With Jean Todt at the helm of the team, the two formed an unprecedented combination. At the end of 2006 the German said goodbye to the wheel of the red, replaced by Kimi Raikkonen. It was a retirement, in retrospect, not decisive for his future career. The desire to race returned, and it was Mercedes who gave him his last chance on the track, for a return to silverware 20 years after his adventure with Sauber with the prototypes.

By the end of his first stint as a Formula 1 driver, Jean Todt thought it would be nice to involve Schumacher, still in the Ferrari orbit as a consultant and assistant, for a role of responsibility such as that of team manager. At the end there was a gentle from the seven times world champion decline of the offer. In fact, Todt announced that the German, despite being the best candidate for that job, hadn’t wanted it. The period of this negotiation is dated between 2007 and 2008 and on 4 January 2008 the French manager declared that “Michael would have been the best candidate for this role, but he didn’t want it.”

Later Schumacher himself confirmed that it would not have been an ideal future, that of team manager in Maranello. “When I noticed all the passion and dedication Jean puts into her role, the fact that she’s in the office every day and every weekend, I asked myself: do I need this? And I said no“, said the German according to what the site recalls ESPN. It would have been really strange to see Schumacher as Team Principal, a role he later assumed from Stefano Domenicali.

There had also been several rumors, at the time, regarding Schumacher’s increasingly frequent visits to Maranello during the winter, even greater than when he was driving. His spokeswoman, Sabine Kehm, had immediately directed these indiscretions towards a dead end, recalling that the German was simply taking his advisory role seriously, and nothing more. Of that interlude between retirement and Mercedes, with Michael who occasionally tested Raikkonen’s and Massa’s F1s, we remember in particular his occasional presence at the low wall, occasionally framed by the television intent on putting a hand out of the ‘tent ‘ to feel the texture of the rain.