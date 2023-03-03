Sito Alonso’s men will travel to Badalona this Sunday with no news in their squad, which as a last change suffered the departure of Jordan Davis, and there are no expected additions. At least, in the short term, which could also be in the long term except for surprise, since the operations that most interested Alejandro Gómez’s management these past weeks of hiatus did not bear fruit.

In other words, with the same players with whom UCAM is making its journey one that does not leave the quicksand, given its irregularity, the Murcian team will have to face the challenge of this coming month, which is so decisive for its options in both competitions. . Especially in the Endesa League, where there is a very tough schedule.

One that, on the other hand, had already been very difficult for a team that is on a streak of three straight losses and that lost five of its last six games in the Endesa League before the break. Now, three of the next four games will be away from Murcia, where UCAM has not won in the national competition for two months, and there will be three straight matches against teams in playoff positions. The first, this Sunday visiting Joventut, to return to the Palace seven days later receiving Unicaja, recent champion of the Copa del Rey, and later visiting Gran Canaria, which is currently seventh with twelve victories.

UCAM is, at the moment, thirteenth with eight wins and twelve losses, having been hunted and overtaken on the last day by Girona, a team in ascending dynamics. The qualifying rounds for the title are still not very far away for those led by Sito Alonso. There are only two victories that separate him from eighth place… but, yes, five positions, and the four teams in between (Breogán, Obradoiro, Bilbao and Girona) won the direct confrontation of the first leg against Murcia.

As if that were not enough to take into account, this eighth position gains in complexity due to its isolation. And it is that just one position above begins to open a significant gap, because it must be remembered that, just by going up one step in the table, there are two more victories of difference, the twelve of Gran Canaria. And the owner of eighth place is a Valencia with many novelties this season and that should not take long to get the pulse of it, giving the strange case of having a more victorious balance in the Euroleague.

no pressure below



Without feeling any pressure from below, since the relegation is marked by Manresa (with one game less) with three wins, yes, looking up, a good part of the future options of UCAM remain deposited in this month of March.

It happens on the contrary in the Champions League for those of Sito, who do not have to pursue a position of access to the quarterfinals, but rather defend it. They are second in group L (the first two qualify) with two wins and one loss, one win more than Bilbao, which they beat by 18 points at the Palacio de Deportes (90-72) and two more than Darüssafaka, who even could run out of qualifying options if UCAM CB wins next Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time) in Istanbul.