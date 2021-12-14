It seems that 2021 does not want to leave without taking some idols from our childhood with him. A few days ago we found out that Masayuki Uemura, who was behind the creation of the NES and the Super nintendo had passed away. Unfortunately now we have to say goodbye to a legend related to Dragon ball.

Of all the anime, maybe Dragon ball It is one of the most popular and well-known in history. Many remember its characteristic elements, such as its great battles, its imposing transformations and its excellent music. Another factor that we cannot forget is the narrator who always filled us with emotion for the next chapter. Unfortunately, that voice will no longer be with us.

Dragon Ball says goodbye to its narrator

Joji yanami is the name of the voice actor who gave life to the narrator of Dragon ball in its Japanese version. The actor was present in the saga from the first anime adaptation and remained that way until the first episodes of Super, when he had to leave his role due to health problems.

Although it is not known if these problems were the same that caused his death, the company that led his career has confirmed that the actor died at the age of 90. The renowned narrator of Dragon ball He lost his life on December 3, although the news was shared until recently in the middle Nikkan Sports.

Besides being the narrator, Yanami lent his voice to the father of Bulma, the doctor Briefs, to Babbidi and to the dear Kaio sama. Japanese fans and those who watch the anime in its original language are sure to miss this great actor and his effusive narration of the events of Dragon ball. Without a doubt, a whole stage has been completed for this anime.

Throughout five decades of career, Yanami It was made from a great repertoire of characters in other series that today are considered classics. He had participations in Mazinger Z, Cyborg 009, The Moomin Y Wolf boy ken. For this reason, we must say that a great talent has left us, not only Dragon ball, but from the anime world. Rest in peace.

For more anime news, we recommend:

[Fuente]