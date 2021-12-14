A Belarusian court sentenced several detractors of President Alexander Lukashenko to spend between 14 and 18 years in prison, including Sergei Tikhanovsky, husband of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The international community called for the immediate release of the accused. According to the NGO Viasna, Belarus has 912 political prisoners and tens of thousands of people in exile.

On Tuesday, a court issued a firm conviction against several opponents of the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Among those convicted is Sergei Tikhanovsky, husband of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main face of the movement against the president.

The sentences range from 14 to 18 years in prison, but those sentenced deny the charges and state that the judicial decision is triggered by political motives.

Tikhanovsky, a 43-year-old youtuber, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for “organizing massive riots, inciting hatred in society, disturbing public order and obstructing the Electoral Commission.” The opposition’s defense has already announced that it will seek to appeal the sentence.

This communicator gained fame when he referred to President Alexander Lukashenko as a “cockroach” that had to be squashed. He was arrested in May 2020 after expressing his desire to run for the presidency of Belarus.

Opponents Sergei Tikhanovsky, Artyom Sakov, Vladimir Tsyganovich and Igor Losikstand converse inside a cage of defendants during the verdict hearing of their trial at a detention center in Gomel, Belarus, on December 14, 2021. © Sergei Kholodilin / EFE

Another of those convicted is opponent Mikola Statkevich, a 65-year-old former presidential candidate who had already spent several years in prison. Along with him, they sentenced his assistants Artiom Sakov and Dmitri Popov, who worked for Mikola Statkevich, will have to spend 16 years behind bars.

The defendants have been tried behind closed doors since June and defense lawyers were prohibited from speaking.

The verdict awakens the rejection of the opposition in Belarus

Tikhanovsky’s wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is in exile in Lithuania for having inspired an unprecedented wave of protests in her country after Lukashenko’s re-election, spoke on her Twitter account.

“My husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, is sentenced to 18 years in prison. The dictator (Lukashenko) takes public revenge on his strongest opponents. While hiding political prisoners in closed trials, he hopes to continue the repression in silence. But the whole world watch. We won’t stop, “he wrote.

Some voices from the international community also spoke. Julie Fisher, the US ambassador to Belarus, tweeted that “it is clear who the regime fears the most. The United States, along with our partners, will continue its efforts to secure the unconditional release of all political prisoners and all those facing detention. unfair and vindictive verdicts. “

Amnesty International (AI) also condemned the sentence, calling it a “symbol of repression by the Belarusian regime.”

In a statement, Marie Struthers, AI’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, stated that Tikhanovsky was arrested on “false charges.” For the NGO representative, “this is the Belarus of today, where those who contradict the authorities are faced with a terrible choice: rot in jail or flee the country. “

The European Union (EU) was added to the sentences through its high representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who considered that the sentences are “unfounded” and that the charges were “doubtful.”

Hundreds of political prisoners and thousands of exiles

The repression of opposition movements in Belarus is not new. In September, the courts imposed an 11-year prison sentence on Maria Kolésnikova, a Sakharov Prize for freedom of conscience from the European Parliament and an ally of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. In July, the banker and presidential hopeful Víktor Babariko was sentenced to 14 years for alleged bribery and money laundering.

According to the NGO Viasna, Belarus currently has 912 political prisoners. The UN Special Rapporteur, Anaïs Marin, assured that more than 35,000 people had been arbitrarily detained during 2020 and that fear of repression had caused tens of thousands of exiles.

This was exacerbated in August last year, when anti-government protests broke out following elections in which Lukashenko was re-elected President of Belarus, which the opposition describes as fraudulent.