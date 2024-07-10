An intense and sudden pain that has struck Giorgio Manetti in these last hours, unforgettable former protagonist of the program Uomini e Donne

He was, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most talked about and loved protagonists of the over throne of the famous dating show Men and women hosted by Maria de Filippi. We are talking about him, George Manettiunforgettable ex-boyfriend of another famous protagonist of the show, Emma Galgani.

Mourning for the former knight of Men and Women

The couple entertained their audience for several television seasons through a passionate and intricate love affair, but it ended without a happy ending. And even today, years after his participation in the program, Giorgio Manetti has maintained an unchanged relationship of affection with his followers.

In fact, it is precisely from them that the former well-known face of the over throne is receiving a wave of support in the last few hours. support And nearness following the sad announcement he made via Instagram. An announcement regarding the painful recent passing of a very dear friend of his. A mourning that seems to have left an unfillable void in the heart of the former knight.

Words dedicated to the lost friend

The news of the sudden and painful passing of a dear friend was shared by Manetti himself on his page Instagram. Words full of deep emotion:

“My dear friend, I want to remember you like this, with your unfailing smile. I still don’t realize that I won’t see you anymore, but you will always be present in the thoughts of your friends. Now rest in peace.”

The numerous messages of condolence expressed by fans were not to be missed:

“Condolences to the family and all the friends who knew him“.

“We are all in disbelief, it seems impossible to us”.

And again:

“We send you a hug for whatever it takes. You will always remain in our hearts.”

What is Giorgio Manetti doing today?

The former famous protagonist of the over throne of Men and Women after his long and intense participation in the dating show has never returned.

Recently, Giorgio Manetti has reappeared in the guise of singer. In fact, it is possible to view one of his videos on YouTube video clip in which the man performs singing a song entitled “Summer is rolling in.”