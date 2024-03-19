“Respiratory syncytial virus can compromise patients' quality of life. We have no weapons available against this virus other than prevention through vaccination which is recommended for pediatric children and now also for adults and elderly and frail people.” Thus Claudio Mastroianni, President of the College of Full Professors of Infectious Diseases on the sidelines of the conference “The Healthcare I would like” entitled “Respiratory infections: vaccination prevention strategies and correct use of antibiotics”, organized by Aristea International, which was held on March 19 at the Cosimo Piccinno Auditorium of the Ministry of Health.