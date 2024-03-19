For a long time, there was speculation about cases of sexual abuse and inappropriate touching, including an unfavorable environment for a minor at Nickelodeon. However, today the young stars of that time have grown up and some of them have decided to speak out and express their version of what happened. 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' It is a documentary that has detailed each specific case and how these abuses occurred with the artists.

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' is an investigation carried out by Discovery, in which it has revealed the secrets and horrible testimonies about what happened at Nickelodeon, during the 90s and 2000s. It should be noted that the most remembered celebrities of that generation are Drake Bell, Miranda CosgroveAmanda Bynes, Josh Peck, among others.

What is the documentary 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' about?

What has been seen in the first two episodes are the revelations of some actors who worked on the channel. Likewise, these chapters address topics such as pedophilia, sexism and racism. Although before the premiere of the documentary it was revealed that Drake Bell had been one of those affected by sexual abuse perpetrated by his dialogue coach, Brian Peck, there were still many aspects to be exposed.

Some of the actors participating in this documentary are members of the cast of 'All That' and 'The Amanda Show', such as Leon Frierson, Katrina Johnson, Raquel Lee Bolleau, Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan and Bryan Christopher Hearne. Additionally, two female screenwriters, Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton, They offer their testimony, which has been collected by media such as EW or US.

Pedophilia: the case of Jason Handy

Jason Handy He was a member of the production of the series 'All That' and 'The Amanda Show'. Handy's job was to take care of the children on the set and this meant that he spent much more time with the minors. This situation at first did not have any problem on the part of the parents of the actors, but this changed when Brandi, an 11-year-old girl, part of the cast of 'The Amanda Show', received an email from Handy. According to MJ, mother of the minor in the documentary, the email had the image of the naked man. “It was one photo of him naked, masturbatingand he said he had sent it to her because he wanted her to see that he was thinking about her.”

Amanda Bynes and Dan Schneider behind the scenes of 'The Amanda Show'. Photo: Pop List capture

Harassment and sexual abuse by Dan Schneider

Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton were the only two female writers at that time at Nickelodeon. Likewise, both gave their testimonies for the documentary, in which they expose the abuses committed by Dan Schneider, he even disparaged them because of their gender. “Dan said he didn't think women were fun. He said women couldn't write anything funny“Stratton snapped.

“He challenged us to name a funny screenwriter, and he said this in the writers' room. This was the first sign of trouble.. That maybe this guy didn't know how to value women screenwriters. And then he said to us, 'Do you mind if I refer to you as the girls?'… And we were both like, 'No.' And he said, 'Oh, okay, because I can't stand girls who get tense for things like that,'” Kilgen added.

Where to watch the episodes of 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'?

The first episodes were broadcast last Sunday, March 17, followed by others on Monday the 18th, on the Investigation Discovery television channel. It has been confirmed that they will also be available in the Max catalog in the United States. It has not yet been announced if it will be available on any Spanish-language platform.