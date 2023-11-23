NFollowing consultation with Chinese authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) has given the all-clear for the time being following the unusual increase in respiratory diseases among children in China. In a telephone conference on Thursday, the Chinese health authority emphasized that it had not discovered any unusual or new pathogens or unusual clinical pictures, the WHO reported in Geneva in the evening.

The illnesses were caused by several known respiratory pathogens, including rhinoviruses, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and mycoplasma infections (Mycoplasma pneumoniae), Chinese authorities reported to the WHO. These are bacteria without cell walls that only occur in humans and are widespread worldwide. They can cause tracheobronchitis or pneumonia, especially in children and adolescents. Because the bacteria have no cell wall, they are resistant to certain antibiotics, but according to the WHO they can be easily treated with other antibiotics.

China: Wave of colds due to the abolition of corona measures

The WHO requested information from China after a cluster of respiratory diseases became known in northern China. Media had reported an increase in undiagnosed pneumonia among children in the region. China’s National Health Commission attributes the increase in such diseases in the country to the spread of known pathogens after the corona measures were lifted. There were also particularly strong waves of colds in other countries such as Germany.



Reports and pictures of full children’s hospitals have been circulating on China’s social media for days. The WHO recommended that China continue to monitor the cases. People should get vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 if possible, stay away from sick people and self-isolate when sick, wear mouth and nose masks when necessary, ensure good ventilation and wash their hands regularly.