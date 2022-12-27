Soon the last day of this year

Surrounded by all the lived experiences,

Opportunities and decisions that every day

They added something important, some sad

But he trusted that many others are very happy.

Found in each of them, many

Resources that have allowed them to grow,

Innovate and strengthen yourself personally to

After being a pillar of their loved ones,

Learning to value every moment

Of company and life by his side.

Being an opportunity in this closure of

Year, to carefully reflect on

The new purposes and projects that

Uniting them with their perseverance, delivery and

Discipline, they can be seen done.

Take advantage of this last week, to

Always be positive with others

Offering to whoever is next to him, like

Gift, the best of themselves.

Giving a light of hope to all

Those people who had to live

Numerous adversities during this year,

Giving way to days full of sadness or

Illusions not fulfilled and that require

Start over, found new

Ideas and motivations to rebuild

Or dare to try again, with

New views of its future and with the

Hope they can get ahead

Without feeling alone in their walk.

Enjoy every moment and company, try to carry out this reflection exercise that you give us the last days of this year, turning it into a practice of your daily life, enjoying from what is considered the simplest in your daily life to everything that implies a great physical effort and mental. Try to rebuild yourself day by day and appropriate not only material things, which sometimes only add stress and frustration in many aspects, but also everything that fills your emotional and cognitive inner being with positive things, read, exercise, eat healthy, travel, love, dream, believe in yourselves and your potential, rescue the best of each person around you, applaud their achievements and those of others, use a positive magnifying glass that allows you to find the “why” of each situation and person come or go from your life.

Project your goals in stagesEven if it seems unattainable for many, it does not mean that it is unattainable for everyone. The most important point is to take that first step, being constant and patient. Remember what I have already written to you at some point: “opportunities must be expected while preparing”, so it is necessary to always be in constant growth.

It only remains for me to wish you the best in this new year that is about to arrive, that your lives and your families are surrounded by lots of health, blessings and joy, that you have the greatest of strengths when life presents you with some adversity and that you know how to take the best decisions for themselves in their journey.

I appreciate each of your readings and comments during this 2022, hoping we have the opportunity to continue building together like every Tuesday this coming year. My best wishes to each of you Happy and Prosperous New Year 2023!