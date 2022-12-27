The Mexican Football Federation is looking for the replacement of Gerardo Martino as coach of the Mexican National Team. A task that they have started too late, since before the World Cup began, it was an open secret that both parties had agreed to the end of the relationship regardless of the result of the Tri in Qatar 2022, for which it was known since October that ‘Tata’ would no longer be the coach of the Mexican team as of December.
At the moment, the list of names on the table is enormous, from more serious options such as Miguel Herrera, Jaime Lozano and Guillermo Almada, whose projects are already on the table for Jaime Ordiales, to more distant options such as Mauricio Pochettino. However, there are owners who oppose the arrival of some and people who manage El Tri who are not convinced of the worth of others, but it seems that both parties agree on a name, Ricardo Gareca is to everyone’s taste.
According to information from El Universal Deportes, practically all the owners of the MX League welcome the arrival of the Argentine at the command of the Mexican National Team. Gareca made a big name after two very competitive World Cup cycles with Peru, one where he got the ticket and another where he was one penalty away from doing so. Similarly, the Luisa-Ordiales pairing is attracted to Ricardo’s work and they could contact him at the beginning of the year to find out about his availability.
