Until a few weeks ago in the conversation about the next electoral process it was thought that the contest of applicants for the Presidency would be solely and exclusively between the caps of Brunette and that any different scenario that would reposition the opposition It would be the product of an extraordinary event.

These conclusions are not random, the impact of the morning and the thousands of millions of pesos that the government invests in communication have been pillars of this perception with the systematic and permanent messages about previous governments, the beating and persecution of opposition parties and the demerit towards citizen participation that are the dose of one day yes and the other also, Chinese box that by the way also manages to distract from the national disaster in all aspects.

The articulation and real territorial presence of the PRI, PAN and PRD as well as other national and local forces that are clear about what it represents Brunette in the life of each Mexican and Mexican in the deterioration of the institutions and autonomous bodies, of excessive presidential control that does not correspond to the evolution of freedoms that we have had as a society, of null well-being.

Citizens have been underestimated who, without being a member of any political party, have taken to the streets in defense of their legitimate aspirations, in defense of their families, moved by the insecurity, the abuse of power, the increase in poverty, the shortage of medicines, the disappearance of support for productive sectors, the excessive violence against women.

They want us to believe that we live in a country that only exists in the speech of the palace and its hosts, outside of the reality that is exemplified by the unfortunate and outrageous death of a 6-year-old girl trapped in an elevator of the current healthcare system “compared to that of Denmark”, which implies what we have: indolence, inattention, corruption at its finest.

Until today, everything indicates that the options we will have in 2024 will be 2, which represents Brunette and their allies, and that of the Broad Front for Mexico which in recent days has turned out to be a breath of fresh and hopeful air for those who seek another government alternative in the possibility of heading it by Beatriz Paredes, Xóchitl Galvez, Enrique de la Madrid, Santiago Creel or Miguel Ángel Mancera.

In days the conversation changed, from resignation to a highly competitive scenario, it must be recognized that this unprecedented Front is fulfilling the expectations outlined for inclusion, openness and political offer, but that it will also have to face various challenges in the months to come, such as challenging intelligently the attacks of power, consolidate the partisan alliance and achieve an important citizen participation in the internal election of the next September 3.

Politics is the art of the possibleThis is how they have defined it at different times. Aristotle, Machiavelli or Churchilland it is when the objective is clear, when the end is authentic, when the interest is that of all, when we make the policy our own and move from conversation to action.

In case you didn’t read it: