serrano heart is a group that has been the cradle for several artists, among them, Susana Alvarado, who has earned the affection of the public thanks to her talent and closeness with her followers. The Peruvian cumbia orchestra has made a confessional for TikTok, with its different members, so that they reveal unpublished details about them. This time, she touched the vocalist answering some questions, and surprised by declaring that he would only have 10 children if it were this famous actor.

What did Susana Alvarado say about having children?

One of the questions that Susana Alvarado was asked was: “With which character would you have 10 children?”, to which the singer replied: “I don’t want to have children, so I can’t really answer that question for you”.

However, he thought for a few seconds and then pronounced the name of a famous Korean actor: “Gu Jun Pyo. Have you seen ‘Boys over flowers’? Ugh, that man, I love you”. She blew a kiss to the camera, later, referring to the actor from said series.

Who is the Korean actor with whom Susana Alvarado would like to have children?

This actor who gives life to Gu Jun Pyo in “Boys Over Flowers” and who is the platonic of Susana Alvarado it’s korean lee min ho. A renowned 36-year-old artist who rose to fame thanks to his work as a leading man in K-dramas.

Lee Min Ho starred in many K-dramas. Photo: LR file

Who is Susana Alvarado’s partner?

In the year 2021, it was confirmed that the singer of Corazón Serrano, Susan Alvarado, She was in a relationship with the Chilean journalist Javier Olivares. However, it is unknown if they are still having a romance today, since they no longer post photos together.

Susana Alvarado and Chilean journalist. Photo: Instagram capture

What did Susana Alvarado say about a possible enmity between the members of Corazón Serrano?

Susana Alvarado He spoke a few months ago with Carlos Orozco about the coexistence that the girls of Corazón Serrano have. As she commented, there is no enmity, as had been speculated and they all have great affection for each other.

“They all have their charm, they all have their light and shine, they have their qualities. We all have flaws, mistakes, but saying ‘I’m failing at this and I want to be better’ can make it happen”. I congratulate my colleagues, because little by little they have tried to be better people, they have also grown professionally. I am happy, because with the passing of time, we have known each other more, and now we know what bothers us, what makes us laugh; and I think we have managed to be a great team, and I think it shows when we are on stage”, the vocalist told Carlos Orozco, after being asked about how they got along in the orchestra.