Annually, the world spends at least $22 billion to kill mosquitoes that spread malaria, dengue fever, and other devastating diseases.

This money buys billions of liters of insecticides, millions of kilograms of larvicides, and 75 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets. Hundreds of millions of dollars are pumped each year into research into new ways to kill mosquitoes.

But once humans invent new ways to control them, insects develop ways to resist. However, simple methods are usually used to prevent the spread of mosquitoes, or at least their arrival into homes, which is evident through windows that have been covered with green barriers or mesh cloth to prevent mosquitoes from penetrating the windows and entering the home.

These barriers mark the completion of the construction work on the house, a great joy for the Kalalo family that owns it, as they waited long and impatiently for the moment of its resurrection, as they built it on the land they live in in the village of Chikoti, about 30 miles south of the city of Ifakara in the Morogoro region located within the central part. East of mainland Tanzania.

The population of the Federal Republic of Tanzania, located in East Africa within the Great Lakes region, is about 62 million people, including about 27 million people who live below the poverty line, and the associated problems related to the standard of life, including food, health, education, and quality of housing.

The Callaloo family’s new home in Chikoti village is relatively small. In the Great Lakes region, which is dominated by swamps and forests, and the atmosphere is hot and humid, the atmosphere is suitable for the growth of mosquitoes, and therefore they must be resisted to limit their harm to the population, and it seems that green mesh barriers are the simplest method for the residents of this region.

(Image from the New York Times service)