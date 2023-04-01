Residents of the Italian city of Verona opposed the policies of the European Union (EU) and NATO, fueling militaristic sentiments. On Saturday, April 1, reports TASS.

“The brotherhood of peoples is being built from below, in the squares. We are disappointed with our authorities. As a result, this government is no different from the previous one, obeying NATO and the EU, which want to plunge us into a total war, ”explained one of the initiators of the event, the president of the Veneto-Russia association, Palmarino Zoccatelli.

He also added that this is not the first and not the last such performance.

About 200 people took part in the action. In addition, teleconferences were organized with like-minded people in Belgrade (Serbia) and Tivat (Montenegro). Initially, it was planned to connect Chisinau, but this idea had to be abandoned due to “political pressure”.

The rally was held in the central square of Verona. The protesters symbolically cut the flags of the EU and NATO “as a sign of complete disagreement with what these organizations are doing with Europe and with regard to Russia.” In addition, journalist Eliseo Bertolazi, who has repeatedly visited Donbass over the past year, addressed the audience.

Earlier, on March 11, it was reported that a rally was held in Bern for the preservation of neutrality by Switzerland regarding the events in Ukraine. During the rally, a call was made for “the immediate end of sanctions against Russia and the return of Switzerland to 100 percent neutrality.”

Also on this day, more than 2 thousand people took to the streets of the Spanish city of Bilbao as part of a march in support of Russia. The protesters expressed their position against the NATO strategy, military support for Kyiv and the increase in the military budgets of the EU countries. They demanded the redistribution of these resources to other, more important areas for people.

Western countries have stepped up pressure on Moscow in connection with the conduct of a special military operation to protect the Donbass, the decision to launch which was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.