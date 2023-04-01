You probably remember that a special arc of the anime of Pokemonbut a new season is also being prepared that will not feature Ash as protagonist. If you are up to date with the Japanese broadcast of the series, we bring you news about the news of this new season.

It was confirmed to start on April 14 in Japan and new characters and a new trailer were introduced, including four more characters from the explorer party. The new season is officially called pokemon horizons in Spanish and the official names of all its protagonists have also been announced in this language. Which were left as Liko, Rod, Friede, Captain Pikachu, Amenthio, Oria, Mollie, Murdock and Landon.

On this occasion, the official explanation of why so much Ash’s cap like the Liko fork, the new protagonist, have the same symbol. It is because Liko studies at the Kanto Sekiei Academyso it has a hairpin with the emblem of said academy, while Ash he won his cap in a Kalos League contest, which has the same symbol as Liko’s hairpin. Although there is not much information yet, the premiere date of the new season has been confirmed.

The new season of the Pokémon anime will premiere in Japan on April 14 and in the West sometime in 2023. There is still no exact date for its release, but Netflix has confirmed that it will have the series on its platform, just like what did with pokemon travelAt the moment it is unknown if the series will be broadcast on television on channels such as cartoon Networkas happened before.

Via: nintenderos