Closed shops reopened, cars moved through the streets, and a family on a picnic posed for photos in front of brightly colored letters saying “I (LOVE) ADISA” in a border town, with the tense border as a backdrop..

About 55,500 Lebanese have been displaced due to clashes between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and Israeli forces since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the International Organization for Migration..

The clashes led to the deaths of more than 100 people in Lebanon, including more than 10 civilians – 3 of whom were journalists – and 12 people on the Israeli side, including 4 civilians..

While Lebanon and the Hezbollah group were not official parties to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, it led to at least a temporary halt to the daily exchange of rockets, artillery shelling and air strikes between the two sides..

Some Lebanese took the opportunity to inspect their damaged homes or collect some of their belongings. Others returned, hoping to stay.

Abdullah Qutaish, a retired school principal, and his wife, Sabah, fled their home in the village of Hula – which directly faces an Israeli military position across the border – on the second day of clashes..

They had gone to live with their daughter in the north, leaving behind their olive grove with the start of the harvest season..

On Friday, they returned to their homes and to a tree in which the olive fruits that had been left unharvested had dried up on its branches.

Sabah said, “We missed the season, but we are fine… and this is the most important thing. God willing, we will stay in our home if the situation continues like this.”“. But others were less optimistic.

On the western side of the border, in the village of Marwaheen, Khalil Ghanem came on Saturday to pack up what was left of his café on the facing road and transport it to Beirut..

The café has been closed since October 13, the day Reuters journalist Issam Abdullah was killed and 6 others were injured in an Israeli air strike on the town of Alma al-Shaab. Shells also fell near the café, destroying its outdoor seating area.

Ghanem said, “We say that, God willing, nothing bad will happen, but the situation now is difficult. As I see it, we are heading into a long difficult period.”“. Others did not leave their villages.

In Kafr Kila on Saturday, Hussein Fawaz, a lathe worker, picked up shrapnel that had fallen on top of his house from an air strike two days earlier – no one was inside the house at the time, but the family’s furniture, textbooks and household items were destroyed..

Fawaz had sent his wife and three children to stay with relatives shortly after the outbreak of the war, but he remained in the village because his parents refused to leave. He is still determined to stay.

He said, “Where do we go? This is our land and this is our home. We are staying here. No one knows what will happen, but we hope that things will stabilize and the war will end.”“.

Tense moments have marred the general calm since the ceasefire came into effect.

The Israeli army said on Saturday afternoon that its air defenses intercepted a “suspicious air target” that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon and also shot down a missile fired from Lebanon at an Israeli march..

At the same time, the United Nations peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced, “At about twelve o’clock this afternoon, a UNIFIL patrol came under fire from Israeli army forces in the vicinity of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon.”“.

She added that none of her personnel were injured, but her vehicle was damaged.

She continued, “This attack on the peacekeeping forces, which are working hard to reduce tensions and restore stability in southern Lebanon, is a matter of deep concern. While we condemn this action, we stress the responsibility of the parties to protect the peacekeeping forces and prevent unnecessary risks to those who… They seek stability“.

The Israeli army has not responded to a request for comment so far.