Monday, November 27, 2023
India | Four people died in a mob stampede at the university

November 25, 2023
in World Europe
According to the authorities, more than 60 people were injured in the accident.

At least four people were killed and dozens injured Saturday night in a stampede at a university in southern India, local authorities and media said of The Guardian by. The accident happened in the open-air auditorium of the Cochin University of Technology in the southwestern state of Kerala, where a concert was to be held.

According to local police, the audience outside the auditorium had rushed to seek shelter from the sudden downpour when several people slipped on the stairs. The situation led to people being trampled.

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan says that he is deeply shocked by the fate of the dead students, according to The Guardian.

– Heartfelt condolences to their families. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, he commented on the message service X.

According to the state authorities, more than 60 people were injured in the accident. The condition of the four injured is critical.

Crowds have caused numerous deaths in India. One of the most serious incidents in recent history occurred about ten years ago, when 115 people died during a religious festival in the state of Madya Pradesh. At that time, panic broke out on the bridge near the temple as a large crowd rushed off the bridge.

