Residents of St. Petersburg received SMS notifications about the need to appear at the military registration and enlistment office

Residents of St. Petersburg began to receive SMS notifications about the need to appear at the military registration and enlistment office. This is reported Telegram– “Rise” channel.

The military commissariat of the Kronstadt and Kurortny districts confirmed the fact of sending SMS, indicating that notifications were sent to verify the data. “On a regular basis, they come, check the data, where they work, address, phone numbers, health status. (…) There is no reason to worry, ”they explained.

According to one of the local Telegram channels, the Russians who came to the military registration and enlistment office are offered to conclude a contract for service in the Armed Forces.

On June 8, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Committee on Defense, explained the initiative of the Ministry of Defense to notify citizens called up for military service by sending them SMS messages. He noted that the proposed measure is aimed at simplifying the informing of those who are liable for military service. He stressed that “no one will be summoned to the military registration and enlistment offices by text messages.”